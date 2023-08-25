India at BWF World Championships 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, HS Prannoy in Action on August 25

The BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark will continue on August 25, Friday with Indian doubles and men’s singles players looking to progress into the latter stages.

After the elimination of Lakshya Sen on Thursday, HS Prannoy is the only remaining Indian singles player in the competition. Similarly, India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out on Day 4 at the hands of China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.

Thus, the highest-ranked Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the only other Indians remaining in the World Championships.

The doubles pair of Satwik, Chirag as well as Prannoy will be in action on Day 5. While the doubles pair will square off against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, Prannoy faces a huge task against reigning world number 1 and top seed Viktor Axelsen.

The clash between Saiwik-Chirag and Astrup-Rasmussen is scheduled to take place on Royal Arena Court 1. On the same court, Axelsen and Prannoy will add the latest chapter to their rivalry later in the day.

While it will be the first meeting between Astrup-Rasmussen and the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Axelsen and Prannoy have met each other on multiple occasions.

The current head-to-head doesn’t favour the India shuttler who is ranked number 9 on the BWF men’s singles roster, as the world number 1 has won 7 games against Prannoy who has enjoyed just two wins over Viktor.

The clash between Axelsen and Prannoy is scheduled to take place at 4:50 PM IST, whereas the Indian doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag will be in action at 4:10 PM IST.

India’s schedule at BWF World Championships 2023 on August 25:

EVENT ROUND TIME MATCH Men’s Doubles Quarter-finals 4:10 PM IST Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen Men’s Singles Quarter-finals 4:50 PM IST HS Prannoy vs Viktor Axelsen

Where to watch World Badminton Championships 2023 Live Streaming in India?

The World Badminton Championships 2023 will be live-streamed on JioCinema as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.