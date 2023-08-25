HS Prannoy 2-1 Viktor Axelsen, BWF World Championships 2023 Highlights: Prannoy Ousts Defending Champion

Indian veteran shuttler HS Prannoy stunned defending champion Viktor Axelson in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event in Denmark to reach the semis of the event.

Prannoy is now assured a medal at the prestigious event.

The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went down to the Danish unit of Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in the quarters of the men’s doubles event in Copenhagen on Friday 18-21, 19-21.