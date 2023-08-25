HS Prannoy 2-1 Viktor Axelsen, BWF World Championships 2023 Highlights: Prannoy Ousts Defending Champion

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 01:43 IST
Denmark
Indian veteran shuttler HS Prannoy stunned defending champion Viktor Axelson in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event in Denmark to reach the semis of the event.
Prannoy is now assured a medal at the prestigious event.
The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went down to the Danish unit of Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in the quarters of the men’s doubles event in Copenhagen on Friday 18-21, 19-21.
Prannoy has done it.
The Indian has registered a scintillating 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 win over the defending champions and home hope Viktor Axelsen on Friday to enter the semifinals of the tournament and ensure a medal for the nation at the prestigious tournament in Copenhagen.
Multiple game points for Prannoy!
The Indian is one point away from an ensured medal at the World Championships.
HS Prannoy 20-16 Viktro Axelsen.
Prannoy leads by 5.
The Indian has a 17-12 lead in the decider and all he has to do now is to see the game out to reach the semifinals and ensure a medal that comes with it.
HS Prannoy 17-12 Viktor Axelsen
Axelsen trying to cut down on the lead as he pulls off two straight points to make, but Prannoy interrupts his run with a smart bodyline smash.
Prannoy is by 13-9 in the third game.
Prannoy has been coming into his own as the game progresses and has taken a lead in the decider.
The Indian is up by 5-points at the break as he leads 11-6.
Deciding game!
It all comes down to this third game as the semifinalist will be decided in the forthcoming minutes with both players determined to advance.
Prannoy takes the second game.
HS Prannoy wins the second game 21-15 to send the tie into a deciding third.
HS Prannoy 21-15 Viktor Axelsen
Prannoy two points away from parity in the fixture.
The board reads 19-14 in favour of Prannoy as the 31-year-old shows his determination.
HS Prannoy 19-14 Viktor Axelsen.
Prannoy leads by 7!
The Indian is up at 17-10 in the second game following some incredible display of gritty smashes down the line.
Prannoy extends lead.
It is 13-9 now in favour of the Indian.
Can he hold on to draw level in the fixture?
Game 2 interval and the Indian heads into the break with a 11-9 lead to his name.
HS Pranoy 11-9 Viktor Axelsen.
Axelsen draws pack to level terms.
The Dane picks up two points in a row to restore parity at 7-all.
But, Prannoy takes the next one and moves ahead by a point, which is also cut down by the home favourite to make it 8-each.
Prannoy up at 7-5!
The Indian has a two-point advantage in the second game of the fixture and needs to hold onto it if he seeks to keep his campaign going.
HS Prannoy 7-5 Viktor Axelsen
Level at 4-each!
Prannoy moves into the lead at 4-3 after losing a couple of points to begin game 2, but.
But, Axelsen holds his nerve to claim a brilliant rally with a rollicking smash down the line.
Game 2!
Prannoy needs to find his rhythm in the second game in order to force a third-game decider.
The Indian will look to rectify his mistake from game 1.
Axelsen takes the opening game!
The first game of the match is won by the Dane who finished off in style with a 21-12 win.
HS Prannoy 13-21 Viktor Axelsen
Viktor running away with it now!
The home star has moved to a six-point lead and is close to taking the opening game.
HS Prannoy 13-19 Viktor Axelsen
Prannoy inching closer to Axelsen.
The difference between the players is now just 3 points as Prannoy lets out a cry of joy after picking his 10th point of the game.
HS Prannoy 10-13 Viktor Axelsen
Prannoy clawing back!
The 31-year-old picks up two points on the trot to close in on the Dane at 7-11.
But, the home favourite clinches the next one to halt Prannoy’s advance.
HS Prannoy 7-12 Viktor Axelsen
Incredible backhand smash from Prannoy!
The Indian claims his fifth point of the game with a snapshot backhand played cross court leaving Axelsen rooted to the spot.
But, Axelsen takes the next one away from Prannoy to head into the interval with a 6-point lead.
HS Prannoy 5-11 Viktor Axelsen
Prannoy claims a successful challenge.
Axelsen’s cross-court smash goes wide, but the umpire misses it. Prannoy avails his challenge and comes out with a point to his name.
HS Prannoy 3-9 Viktor Axelsen
Axelsen takes early lead at 7-2.
The Dane is up by 5 points in the opening exchanges of the game as he finds a way past Prannoy’s defences with his lighting smashes.
HS Prannoy 2-7 Viktor Axelsen
Game 1 is underway!
Prannoy picks up the first point of the game, but Axelsen pulls one back immediately.
The pattern repeats itself yet again as the players are tied at 2-each after the first four pints of the fixture.
HS Prannoy 2-2 Viktor Axelsen
The players walk out to the court and share a handshake ahead of the fireworks.
They get their first touches in as they play out a rally.
Can the veteran get the better of the home favourite?
Though the odds are stacked against him against the home favourite, Prannoy can pull off an upset considering his experience.
However, he needs to play out of his skin to get the better of the top-ranked Axelsen.
Round of 64: The veteran got the better of Finnish player Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10 to move into the last 32.
Round of 32: Prannoy ousted Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo with a straightforward 21-9, 21-14 win over the Indonesian.
Round of 16: The 31-year-old showed Loh Kean Yew the exit door with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 to reach the last eight.
India’s last remaining hope at the event in Copenhagen, HS Prannoy is all set to take on Denmark’s star shuttler Viktor Axelsen with a berth in the semifinals up for grabs.
Prannoy will seek to remedy the disappointment caused by the unceremonious exit of the top-billed men’s doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.
Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup have ousted Chirag and Satwik in straight sets.
The Danes clinched the game in straight sets 21-18, 21-19 as they eliminated the Indian pairing in the quarterfinal.
Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup beat Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to move into the semifinals.
Denmark retake lead!
Rasmussen and Astrup inch ahead again and seem to be pulling clear with a two-point lead.
India draw level at 15 each.
For the first time int he game after love-all, Indians are back on level terms.
Will Chirag and Satwik inch ahead?