'Can Resign, But Not as a Criminal', Brij Bhushan Singh Issues Massive Statement Amid Protest

Under fire WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he would be happy to tender his resignation if the grapplers gathered at the Jantar Mantar agreed to stop the protest.

He also said that he is happy with the decision of the Supreme Court to allow the police to register two FIRs against him.

The first FIR registered against the Gonda native was under the POSCO Act, for sexual harassment offences against a minor, and the second one was registered pertaining to the complaint filed by the other women wrestlers.

“I am content with the decision of the honourable court. The wrestlers have been raising their demands for so many days and they were protesting for the same. They went to the court and the court also took cognizance," Brij Bhushan said.

“The Supreme Court has ordered that an FIR should be registered and the matter be investigated. I am totally content with the decision. I will cooperate in the investigation wherever necessary," he added.

“I am not only content with the decision but also I agree with it because I am a citizen of this country and the Supreme Court is the apex court in this country. We cannot disagree with or raise questions on the court. We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court," the 66-year-old said.

He also added that the wrestlers have been changing their demands ever since the start of the dharna back in January.

“Their demand changes every now and then. You should consider the agitation right from the beginning," the Gonda native explained.

“At that time they demanded that the WFI president should resign. After that, they brought up the issue of sexual harassment. After that, they demanded that the government should conduct an inquiry."

“The government formed two committees. the inquiry was completed. They did not wait for the report of the probe by the committees and started a sit-in protest on some other issue."

“Then they reached the Supreme Court. If they will be satisfied just with my resignation, I will send it to you, and show the resignation to them."

“Even if I resign, they will say that he is not favouring anybody by resigning, as anyways his term was already over."

“You tell them to start their practice and stop this protest, I send my resignation to you. If you are asking me to resign, I can resign, but not as a criminal,"

