Home » Sports » Canada Open 2023: Indian Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen March Into Quarterfinals

Canada Open 2023: Indian Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen March Into Quarterfinals

While Indian shuttler PV Sindhu got a walkover after her opponent Natsuki Nidaira got injured, Lakshya Sen defeated Brazil's Ygor Coelho 21-15 21-11 in 31 minutes

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:49 IST

Calgary

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen (PTI)
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen (PTI)

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the women’s and men’s singles competitions respectively at the Canada Open Super 500 tournament here.

While Sindhu advanced to the last eight after her opponent Natsuki Nidaira of Japan gave her a walkover, Sen notched up a 21-15 21-11 win over Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in 31 minutes.

Sindhu will face 2022 Indonesia Masters champion Gao Fang Jie, who had played an important role in China’s win at the Asia Mixed Team Championships this year.

Sen, who is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, takes on Belgium’s Julien Carraggi.

ALSO READ| ‘Paris 2024 is the Main Goal’: Story of Para-Badminton Star Vaishnavi Puneyani’s Unwavering Spirit

However, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala couldn’t cross the pre-quarterfinal stage, going down 9-21 11-21 to Indonesian second seed and world number 7 Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Sen has been slowly regaining his touch after going through a lean patch early in the season.

On Thursday, Sen faced a tough battle against Coelho, who erased a 0-2 deficit with a four-point burst and then kept it tight. The duo moved neck and neck till 13-13 when Sen managed to march ahead and sealed the contest after jumping to 20-15 with a five-point burst.

    In the second game, Sen hardly had any issues as he galloped to 12-2 and took giant strides to comfortably seal the match.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 13:49 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 13:49 IST
