Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Advance to Second Round, B Sai Praneeth Ousted

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Canada Open after registering straight-game wins over their respective rivals in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

While Sindhu, seeded fourth, eased into the next round with an easy 21-16 21-9 win over Canada’s Talia NG in her women’s singles opening match on Wednesday night, Sen had to dig deep to stun second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18 21-15 in the men’s singles event.

ALSO READ| Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 In Pictures: Wins for Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, David Beckham Takes Seat at Royal Box

Advertisement

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will next play Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira, while Sen will be up against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.

But it was curtains for B Sai Praneeth as he lost 12-21 17-21 against Coelho.

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also exited in the first round, losing 12-21 3-21 against Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the women’s singles.

ALSO READ| ‘Jack of All Trades’: Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Wimbledon 2023 Adventure of Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles