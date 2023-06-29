'Can't Wait to Celebrate Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 With Fans,' Says Pawan Sehrawat

The kabaddi fever is on the rise as the Pro Kabaddi League prepares to organize the milestone Season 10 this year. The biggest kabaddi league in the world is all set to announce the dates for the Player Auction of the tenth season very soon.

Ahead of the special announcement, PKL star Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement for the landmark season, “I am really excited for the tenth season. The Pro Kabaddi League has been through a riveting journey and it certainly deserves a grand tenth season. I can’t wait to get on the mat and celebrate Season 10 with all the fans."