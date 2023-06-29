Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
'Can't Wait to Celebrate Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 With Fans,' Says Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement for the landmark season

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 14:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Pawan Sehrawat in action (PKL)

The kabaddi fever is on the rise as the Pro Kabaddi League prepares to organize the milestone Season 10 this year. The biggest kabaddi league in the world is all set to announce the dates for the Player Auction of the tenth season very soon.

Ahead of the special announcement, PKL star Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement for the landmark season, “I am really excited for the tenth season. The Pro Kabaddi League has been through a riveting journey and it certainly deserves a grand tenth season. I can’t wait to get on the mat and celebrate Season 10 with all the fans."

    • Speaking about the impact of PKL in the last nine years, superstar raider Naveen, who has notched 934 points in 85 matches said, “The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of hundreds of players. Today, kabaddi has become an aspirational career and it’s all thanks to PKL. I’m looking forward to many more seasons in the future."

    The Pro Kabaddi League has played a vital role in growing the sport of kabaddi in the last nine seasons and the organizers will look to raise the bar even more in Season 10. The players are eagerly waiting to enthral the fans once again during the course of the upcoming season.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 14:39 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 14:39 IST
