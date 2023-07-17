WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Maiden Wimbledon Title Against Novak Djokovic

World Number 1 and Wimbledon 2023 top seed Carlos Alcaraz justified his ranking and the hype surrounding him with his monumental victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the All-England Championship on Sunday.

The summit clash produced a clash for the ages as the 20-year-old registered a come-from-behind win over the seven-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic. Alcaraz surrendered the opening set in tame fashion before rallying hard to seal a 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over the 23-time grand slam winner at the most prestigious major events on the tennis calendar.

The title at the AELTC was Alcaraz’s second major of his fledgling career following his US Open 2022 triumph and is sure to be a shot in the arm of the 20-year-old looking increasingly likely to take the mantle on the tennis circuit as time goes by.

Alcaraz struggled in the opening set of the high stakes encounter against one of the best players to ever pick up a racquet, but found his feet in the second set, which he claimed 8-6 on tiebreaker.

The third set was a bit more straightforward for the Spanish sensation as he established a 2-1 lead with his 6-1 win before Djokovic hit back to win the fourth set to make it two sets apiece and force a deciding fifth set in the championship fixture.

Djokovic started the decider well as he saved a break point and converted his opening serve on the second advantage point before surrendering a break point himself as Alcaraz levelled things up at one game each in the fifth.