Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Live Tennis Streaming For Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Final: How to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Coverage on TV And Online



Check out the live streaming details for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match to be played on the Centre Court.

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 00:16 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)




World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to qualify for his first Wimbledon final. Alcaraz, at the age of 20, became the youngest man to reach the final stage of Wimbledon since his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal in 2006. In his maiden Wimbledon final appearance, Alcaraz will be up against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles final between Alcaraz and Djokovic is scheduled to be played on Sunday. The Wimbledon 2023 summit clash will also mark Alcaraz’s second Grand Slam final.

Djokovic, on the other hand, defeated eighth seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the other semi-final of this year’s Wimbledon. The victory against his Italian opponent guided the Serb to reach his ninth Wimbledon final.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic also succeeded in extending his unbeaten run at Wimbledon to 34 matches. Djokovic, moreover, has been unbeaten on the Centre Court since 2013. The 36-year-old is currently aiming for his record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title. A win against Carlos Alcaraz will help Djokovic in claiming his 24th Grand Slam victory.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match be played?

The Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be played on Sunday, July 16.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match be played?

The Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be played on the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match be played?

The Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will start at 6:30 pm (approx.) IST.

How to live stream Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match?

The Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

    • How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match on TV?

    The Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be televised live on Star Sports network.

    first published: July 16, 2023, 00:16 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 00:16 IST
