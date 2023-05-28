Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Charles Leclerc Handed 3-Place Grid Penalty For Impeding Lando Norris, Gets Demoted to P6 For Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc has been handed a 3-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren's Lando Norris during Saturday's qualifying session ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Published By: Amrit Santlani

AFP

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 00:34 IST

Monaco, Monaco

Charles Leclerc penalized for blocking Lando Norris ahead of Monaco GP (AFP Photo)
Charles Leclerc penalized for blocking Lando Norris ahead of Monaco GP (AFP Photo)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was demoted three places on the grid for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix after the race stewards ruled he had impeded another driver at the end of qualifying.

Leclerc, a Monaco native, was found to have blocked McLaren’s Lando Norris during Saturday’s qualifying session.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon in an Alpine, moved up to third on the grid while Spaniard Carlos Sainz, in the second Ferrari, was promoted to the second row and Briton Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes moved up to fifth.

“Leclerc had finished his final lap of Q3," said the stewards in their report. “Norris was on a fast lap and caught Leclerc in the middle of the tunnel and was clearly impeded."

“Both drivers agreed that there was little that Leclerc could have safely done in the tunnel to avoid impeding Norris, given the difficulty in vision due to the light entering and in the tunnel," said the report, adding that “Leclerc reacted in a sensible way."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

first published: May 28, 2023, 00:34 IST
last updated: May 28, 2023, 00:34 IST
