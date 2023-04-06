Home » Sports » Charleston Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Anna Blinkova, Madison Keys Downs Hailey Baptiste in Second Round

Charleston Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Anna Blinkova, Madison Keys Downs Hailey Baptiste in Second Round

Pegula got the better of Russian Blinkova in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 in less than 65 minutes. While, Keys, ousted countrywoman Baptiste 6-1, 6-2 in the season's opening clay-court tournament

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 08:12 IST

Charleston, USA

Jessica Pegula hits a return to Anna Blinkova during the Charleston Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)
Jessica Pegula hits a return to Anna Blinkova during the Charleston Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula and past champion Madison Keys easily won second-round matches at the Charleston Open on Wednesday.

Pegula, the American ranked third in the world, needed less than 65 minutes to beat Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-2, 6-0.

Keys, an American who took this title in 2019, worked a couple of minutes more (69) to oust countrywoman Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-2 in the season’s opening clay-court tournament.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

RELATED NEWS

Pegula said the tournament at the Credit One Tennis Center feels familiar to her since she used to train at the facility when she grew up on Hilton Head Island, about two hours south of Charleston.

Advertisement

“It was a fun kind of period of my life, like maturing and growing into my career, and, yeah, figuring things out," she said. “So it was a great time, and I loved everyone here."

Pegula used a strong service game and steady groundstrokes to win the first four games of the match. She finished winning more than 71% of her first serves and did not have a double fault.

“I guess that’s how you want to play the first match on clay and with a quick turnaround coming off the hard court," Pegula said. “So just glad I got a good win."

Keys put on a dominant show as well, winning all six break points Baptiste had against her.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

In other matches, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia topped Madison Brengle of the United States, 6-2, 6-1; seventh-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia defeated countrywoman Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 6-3; 12th-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 7-5, 7-6 (6); and 15th-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania defeated American Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia fell to countrywoman Diana Shnaider, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

first published: April 06, 2023, 08:12 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 08:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Joined By Richard Madden, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi At Citadel Premiere In Mumbai, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About