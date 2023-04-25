Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Chefs de Mission Seminar Held to Update Hangzhou Asian Games Preparations

During Chefs de Mission's stay in Hangzhou, the delegation chiefs will visit the competition and non-competition venues of the Asian Games

April 25, 2023

Hangzhou

Chefs de Mission Seminar for Hangzhou Asian Games (Twitter)
Chefs de Mission Seminar for Hangzhou Asian Games

A three-day chefs de mission seminar opened here on Tuesday, with 45 delegation chiefs of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in Asia assembling to learn the latest updates on the Hangzhou Asian Games preparations.

On the first day of the seminar, chefs de mission learned of the organizers’ reports on competition services, anti-doping work, venue preparations, athletes’ accreditation, accommodation and catering services, finance, and media operations.

During their stay in Hangzhou, the delegation chiefs will visit competition and non-competition venues of the Games, with a series of cultural activities also on the agenda to offer them a better understanding of the host city.

As a routine in the preparations of major global competitions, the chefs de mission seminar provides a platform for the organizers and participating delegations to share information.

The last chefs de mission seminar of the Hangzhou Asian Games was held virtually in September 2021.

first published: April 25, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 15:20 IST
