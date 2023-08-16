Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Takes on 22 Players in a Simultaneous Exhibition Match

Viswanathan Anand defeated all 22 games against the players on India's Independence Day.

Viswanathan Anand playing 22 players (IANS)
On the occasion of Independence Day, chess enthusiasts in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were treated to a display of chess skills as legend GM Viswanathan Anand took on the challenge of simultaneously playing with 22 talented players at a mall.

The event, organised by Rotary Club Thane Midtown and Upstep Academy at KORUM Mall, proved to be a demonstration of strategy and analytical aspects of the game of chess.

    • Anand won all 22 games against the players, members of the Upstep Academy, who were selected by the Rotary Club Thane.

    The event commenced at 2 PM and carried on until 3.49 PM, during which Anand demonstrated his exceptional skills and engaged with the young players.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

