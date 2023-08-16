Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Chess World Cup: D Gukesh, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Crash Out, R Pragganandhaa-Arjun Erigaisi to Meet in Tie-Breaker

D Gukesh, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi both were eliminated in the Chess World Cup quarterfinal while R Pragganandhaa forced a tie-breaker against Arjun Erigaisi

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 22:44 IST

Baku, Azerbaijan

R Praggnanandhaa will meet Arjun Erigaisi in the tie-breaker on Thursday (FIDE Chess Twitter)

Indian Grandmasters D Gukesh and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi bowed out of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament after losing to Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov respectively here on Wednesday.

R Pragganandhaa, however, bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series against fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi to force a tie-break, which will be played on Thursday to decide who advances to the last four.

The 17-year-old Gukesh, who had lost the first game on Tuesday, faced an uphill task against world No.1 Carlsen with black pieces. He managed to secure a draw in 59 moves but that was not enough as the Norwegian superstar moved ahead with a 1.5-0.5 margin.

In a must-win situation, 18-year-old Praggu, playing black against a confident Erigaisi, soaked in the pressure and prevailed in a 75-move game to level the match at 1-all.

    • In another quarterfinal, Gujrathi, who had earned a draw in the first game, lost the second to Azerbaijan’s Abasov in 44 moves to crash out of the competition.

    The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to current world champion Ding Liren of China.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

