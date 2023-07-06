Conor McGregor Shoves Michael Chandler in The Ultimate Fighter Episode

Conor McGregor then came up with a two-handed shove in Michael Chandler’s face. The brawl forced UFC president Dana White to enter the Octagon in a bid to control the situation. McGregor was last seen in action at UFC 264 in July 2021. He was out of action since then having fractured his tibia and fibula during that trilogy fight.

The latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) turned out to be quite a heated one after Conor McGregor decided to attack Michael Chandler physically. It is being learnt that McGregor was quite livid with his side’s string of poor results on the new season of the UFC television show and as a result the Irish mixed martial artist lost his cool. Team McGregor’s Lee Hammond was submitted by Kurt Holobaug in the second round of their fight. Following Team Chandler’s win, the UFC lightweight star had reportedly taunted his rival. But it did not go down well with McGregor and according to SPORTBIBLE he responded by saying, “Some of these kids are in the UFC before you’re in the UFC. So don’t start trying to say you’re this and that. I’ll show up and break your nose, you little fooly. Little Bellator tick. You won’t do nothing."

Conor McGregor is expected to make his return to UFC later this year. According to media reports, the 34-year-old, on his comeback fight, will take on Michael Chandler. There is no confirmation on the official date and venue of their bout but according to reports the two fighters can meet each other later this year in December.

Ahead of their highly anticipated encounter, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler decided to work as coaches in season 31 of TUF. Their names as coaches for this season’s event were announced in February. But McGregor’s managerial campaign in TUF has so far not been quite fruitful. Team McGregor currently find themselves down by 6-0 against Team Chandler. In the latest fight, Lee Hamond was defeated by Team Chandler’s Kurt Holobaugh. The victory helped Holobaugh in becoming the sixth fighter coached by Chandler to qualify for the semi-finals. Holobaugh will now be aiming to carry forward his dominant run to secure a third UFC contract after the completion of this season.