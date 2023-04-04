Conor McGregor's Cryptic Post Sparks Speculations About His WWE Switch

Conor McGregor is back in the headlines once again. But this time it is not due to his sensational in-ring exploits. A series of tweets shared by McGregor have taken the internet by storm. Dropping a major hint about his switch to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), McGregor triggered a buzz. The Irishman shared an edited picture of himself holding both the UFC and WWE titles at the same time. In another post, McGregor tweeted, “Congrats to the UFC. Now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavour bout to scoop the WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!"

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s startling posts come just days after it was reported that both WWE and UFC could very well be merged. According to several media reports, UFC’s parent company Endeavour has already succeeded in securing a lucrative deal to capture the WWE franchise. An article published by CNBC claims that the new eye-popping deal will help Endeavour in owning 51 per cent of the company with WWE holding a stake of 49 per cent. The report also suggested that Ari Emanuel, owner of the Endeavour group, can become the chief executive of the newly formed entity. Vince McMahon, on the other hand, will reportedly assume the post of executive chairman. Meanwhile, WWE CEO Nick Khan is expected to emerge as the president of the new enterprise. According to the outlet, the potential deal will offer WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion. There is no official word yet on McGregor’s much-talked-about switch but 34-year-old’s arrival will certainly provide a big boost to the new venture.

Conor McGregor is expected to script his return to the cage this year after it was conveyed that the Dublin-born will take on Michael Chandler. The bout between Chandler and McGregor is tipped to become a part of UFC’s latest series of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor’s highly anticipated comeback fight, quite understandably, sparked huge interest on social media.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor has been out of action since July 2021. The Notorious was ruled out of competitive games after enduring a leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier. No date has yet been announced for the electrifying clash between McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here