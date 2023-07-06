Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Daniil Medvedev Vows 'Won't be Selfish Kid' at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev Vows 'Won't be Selfish Kid' at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year's ban with a straight sets win over French-born British wild card Arthur Fery.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

AFP

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 00:15 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Daniil Medvedev (AFP Image)
Daniil Medvedev (AFP Image)

Daniil Medvedev said he was “touched" by the reception he received from Wimbledon fans on Wednesday as the Russian vowed to stop behaving like a “selfish kid".

The world number three marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban with a straight sets win over French-born British wild card Arthur Fery.

Medvedev admitted he was unsure how British fans would react to the return of Russian and Belarusian competitors, who were banished from Wimbledon in 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine.

“The reception today, I don’t feel it that often. I was really touched by it," said the 27-year-old after his match on Court One.

Advertisement

“I’m going to try and give it back, show some good tennis.

“I will try and not get crazy, not be a selfish kid on the court. Sometimes I can be."

Former US Open champion Medvedev saw off the 391st-ranked Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

Medvedev enjoyed his best performance at Wimbledon on his last appearance in 2021 when he reached the last 16, defeating former runner-up Marin Cilic on the way.

The former world number one arrived in London with five titles to his name already this year — four on hard courts and one on clay in Rome.

However, his confidence was dented by a shock first round loss at the French Open to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild.

A run to the quarter-finals in Halle last month at least gave him a degree of confidence on grass.

“When I became a top guy, especially on hard courts, I felt like I can win a lot of matches just by kind of knowing what to do," he said.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “But at this moment I don’t feel at home playing on grass. I have every opportunity to try to make it a good one, and I’m going to try to make it these two weeks."

    Medvedev will face Adrian Mannarino of France or compatriot Alexander Shevchenko for a place in the last 32.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 06, 2023, 00:15 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 00:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App