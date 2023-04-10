'Definitely Not in Shape...,' Viral Photo of Tyson Fury Leaves Social Media Miffed

In a parallel universe, boxing fraternity would have now been three weeks away from getting its first undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were supposed to face each other in what was perceived to be the most iconic clash of the decade. Fury and Oleksandr were scheduled to lock horns on April 29 but the much-talked-about bout had to be called off due to disagreements between the two participants. The dispute resulted in a breakdown of negotiations. With his insane body transformation still keeping social media abuzz, Fury’s fitness became a big talking point ahead of the highly anticipated fight. A recently released photo of Fury now seems to have taken the internet by storm. The viral photo has, quite surprisingly, made boxing fans believe that the Gypsy King was never prepared to take on Oleksandr.

Taking a dig at Tyson Fury’s athleticism, this person commented, “Fury definitely not in shape to fight Usyk, I think that’s the real reason why the fight didn’t go through. And Parker ruined his career by bulking up too much he gotten a lot slower because of it."

Echoing a similar sentiment, one user wrote, “Yeah, no way was he fighting Usyk in a few weeks."

Another person vented his frustration by stating, “As a long time Fury fan, I’m disappointed with his recent game playing and avoidance tactics. If he actually was ‘The people’s champion’ he’d have ensured we got the people’s fight. Best thing he can do now is vacate the belt so the belts can be unified by actual fighters!"

One follower of the game cheekily commented, “Can someone tell Tyson that the reason for being in a gym is to train. No way would he have been in the right shape to fight Usyk."

Widely regarded as the best heavyweight boxer of this generation, Tyson Fury was never known for his top-notch physique and a fitness level of the highest order. Fury defeated Derek Chisora in December to retain his WBC title. Oleksandr Usyk, on the other hand, won the WBA, WBO and IBF titles in 2021. He had defended the titles in August during his rematch against Anthony Joshua.

