Trends :RCB VS CSK LIVEGT VS RR Orange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons Join Inaugural Edition of Premier Handball League

Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons Join Inaugural Edition of Premier Handball League

The team representing the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is owned by sports entrepreneur Abhishek Reddy Kankanala and the Delhi team is owned by Vineet Bhandari of Bhandari Sports

Advertisement

Published By: Sports Desk

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 15:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Premier Handball League
Premier Handball League

Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons have joined the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL) scheduled to be held from June 8 to 25.

The team representing the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is owned by sports entrepreneur Abhishek Reddy Kankanala and the Delhi team is owned by Vineet Bhandari of Bhandari Sports.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

"I am thrilled to venture into the world of handball and support these incredible athletes. Handball is an exciting and engaging sport, and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India," Kankanala said in a release.

The auctions for the PHL will be held on Sunday in Mumbai. Each team will select a squad consisting of 11 Indian players and three internationals.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat have joined the league.

The PHL, which will witness 30 round-robin matches and three knockout games, is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: April 22, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 15:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

+8PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities At Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet