'Delhi Police Have Taken Away Our Mattresses And Generator Set', Claim Protesting Wrestlers

The wrestlers sat on protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi claimed on Thursday that the Delhi Police have taken away their generator set and the mattresses they had kept for drying.

The protestors had to make their speeches without a microphone, as there was no generator set, even as heavy police deployment continued near the protest site.

"Delhi Police have taken away our mattresses which we have kept for drying. They have taken away our generator set," one of the wrestler’s said.

There was heavy police bandobast at the roads leading to the protest site, which could be in anticipation that supporters may try to reach the spot after Bajrang Punia’s call on Wednesday night to the farmers and general public to reach Jantar Mantar in support of them.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out with Delhi police personnel when the wrestlers were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy.

The on-duty police personnel began enquiring about the sleeping materials as rules do not permit bringing in such things at the protest site.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia told reporter that one of the protestors was attacked and abused by the police. Punia pointed at two officers and said that they were drunk.

Triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat claimed that she was pushed and abused, in addition to her brother being attacked.

“They also pushed me and abused me," Vinesh said. “If you want to kill us, then kill us," the 28-year-old added.

“Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us," she said addressing a late-night presser.

“Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that. We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment."

“The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," she revealed.

Bajrang urged support from all quarters as the wrestlers continue their protest at the famous site in the capital city.

“I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. This is the time. If not now, then when. This is a question of the dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan (WFI President) are roaming free despite being a criminal and all this is happening to us," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

