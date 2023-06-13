Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Nine Hurt in Shooting at Celebration Following Nuggets Title Triumph in Denver

The shooting happened 12:30 am, nearly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night. Three of the nine injured people were in critical condition

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 16:09 IST

United States of America (USA)

Denver Nuggets title celebration (Twitter)

Nine people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night."

    • A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point." He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

    Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

