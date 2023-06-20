Despite Four-year Agreement, Hyderabad Not on Provisional Formula E Calendar for 2024

Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo told that discussions were on to ensure that the race was part of the final calendar.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 22:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Mahindra's Formula E Car (Photo: Twitter)
Mahindra's Formula E Car (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad doesn’t find a mention on the provisional Formula E calendar for the next season after hosting its inaugural race earlier this year.

Formula E and local promoters of the Hyderabad race — Telangana government and Ace Nxt Gen — had agreed to a four-year deal and envisioned a long future for the electric race in India.

Though it is still early days and the final calendar will have to be approved by the all-powerful FIA World Motor Sport Council in October, Hyderabad not finding a place on the provisional calendar for season 10 does raise eyebrows.

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo told PTI that discussions were on to ensure that the race was part of the final calendar.

“At the moment it is not (part of the calendar) even though it has been a massive success but things are pending. There are some discussions we are having. We are working on it. We really want to go back but there is some work that we need to finalise," he said.

Officials from Ace Nxt Gen were not available for a comment.

A sizeable number of fans had turned out for the inaugural race in February but the preparations left a lot to be desired.

Work in and around the circuit was being carried out till the 11th hour with many drivers complaining of lack of rest rooms a day before the race. Fans turned up but were not even provided basics like water despite paying a fortune for their tickets.

The race on track was a smooth affair with veteran French driver Jean Eric Vergne crossing the chequered flag in first position. It was the first high-profile event to be held in the country after Formula 1 left Indian shores in 2013.

    • Cape Town, which also hosted its first race in February, is also not part of the provisional calendar.

    Jakarta, which staged its inaugural race in 2022, finds a mention while the championship will be run in Japan for the first time when Tokyo hosts a round in March 2024.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

