Home » Sports » Discus Thrower Seema Punia Wins Silver at Qosanov Memorial Meet in Kazakhstan

Discus Thrower Seema Punia Wins Silver at Qosanov Memorial Meet in Kazakhstan

Seema Punia managed a distance of 57.35m to get silver medal at the Qosanov Memorial athletics meet

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 23:46 IST

Almaty

Seema Punia (Twitter)
Seema Punia (Twitter)

Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia clinched a silver medal at the Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Seema, the 2014 Asian Games champion, hurled the disc to a distance of 57.35m to settle for the second position. This was her second competition of the season.

Subenrat Insaeng of Thailand won the gold medal with a throw of 59.67m. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva took the bronze in a six-woman field with 47.70m.

Seema’s mark was better than the Asian Games qualifying standard of 57m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

    • The AFI had made participation at the June 15-19 National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar mandatory for selection in the Asian Games team. Seema had won gold there with a 56.50m throw.

    Seema’s personal best is 64.84m which she did long back in 2004.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 01, 2023, 23:46 IST
    last updated: July 01, 2023, 23:46 IST
