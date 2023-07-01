Discus Thrower Seema Punia Wins Silver at Qosanov Memorial Meet in Kazakhstan

Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia clinched a silver medal at the Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Seema, the 2014 Asian Games champion, hurled the disc to a distance of 57.35m to settle for the second position. This was her second competition of the season.

Subenrat Insaeng of Thailand won the gold medal with a throw of 59.67m. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva took the bronze in a six-woman field with 47.70m.

Seema’s mark was better than the Asian Games qualifying standard of 57m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).