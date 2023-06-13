Disney Interested In Obtaining WWE Broadcasting Rights Deal, According to Report

With the World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) present media rights deal set to expire in 2024, the franchise is now looking for new partners. A report published by New York Post has now claimed that the representatives of WWE will be looking to hold talks with various other media companies who will be interested in bidding for the broadcasting rights.

It is understood that Disney is interested in getting into a contract with WWE to broadcast it live. But Disney reportedly intends to get WWE paired up with FX network. FX is considered an ideal choice because it would help WWE not get disturbed because of other live sports.

ESPN, on the other hand, has many live sports and therefore has a high possibility that it can interrupt WWE’s slot time. Moreover, the relationship shared between Endeavor and Disney can be a major playing factor for Disney getting the broadcasting rights.

ESPN has had a rather complex relationship with WWE with the show having some out-of-the-ordinary promotions set for their characters and events. But a new deal is not going to take place anytime soon as NBCU and FOX are currently the top runners for retaining their contracts with the wrestling Company.

Fox runs Friday Night Smackdown and reportedly pays $205 million per year. Comcast has been given the right to run RAW. The five-year deal signed with both broadcasters ends in October next year and then the new broadcasters will be brought in or the current ones will be retained.

Both segments of the show bring in a staggering number of live audiences with the Smackdown securing around 2.27 million viewership and RAW amassing 1.82 million viewers.

