Doha Diamond League 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Doha Diamond League Coverage on TV And Online

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be making his first competitive appearance of the year at the Doha Diamond League 2023 on Friday. Chopra will be looking to break his personal best record of 89.94m. The Indian athlete had won the 2022 Diamond Trophy in Zurich after clinching a terrific 88.44m throw.

Apart from Chopra, world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic will also feature in the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League.

In the men’s triple jump, India will pin hopes on Eldhose Paul. The 26-year-old will be making his Diamond League debut this time in Doha on Friday. Paul clinched gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022. Paul registered a jump of 17.03m to win the gold medal.

When will the Doha Diamond League 2023 be played?

The Doha Diamond League 2023 will take place on May 5.

Where will the Doha Diamond League 2023 be played?

The Doha Diamond League 2023 will be played at the Qatar Sports Club.

What time will the men’s javelin throw competition begin at Doha Diamond League 2023 start?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2023 at 10:14 pm IST.

What time will the men’s triple jump competition begin at Doha Diamond League 2023 start?

Eldhose Paul will be seen in action in the men’s triple jump at the Doha Diamond League 2023 at 9:02 pm IST

How to live stream Doha Diamond League 2023?

The Doha Diamond League 2023 can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Doha Diamond League 2023 on TV?

The Doha Diamond League 2023 will be televised live on the Sports 18 network.

What are the events at the Doha Diamond League 2023?

Men’s events at 2023 Doha Diamond League: 200m, 400m (non-Diamond League), 800m, 3000m, 400m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles B Race (non-Diamond League), High Jump, Triple Jump, Discus, Javelin Throw

Women’s events at 2023 Doha Diamond League: 100m, 400m, 1500m, 100m Hurdles, 3000m Steeplechase, Pole Vault

