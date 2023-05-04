'Drunk Delhi Police Officers Pushed and Abused Me': Protesting Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia alleged on Wednesday night that one of the protesting wrestlers was beaten and injured by Delhi Police officer at the Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers are sitting on protest from April 23, demanding arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

Around 11 pm, a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel allegedly began enquiring about that.

Talking to reporters, he said women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were abused by the cops.

“Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang pointed at two police officers surrounded by other protesters.

Meanwhile, Vinesh was seen consoling Sakshi who was crying for help.

Vinesh also said that her brother got injured after getting beaten by the police officers.

“They also pushed me and abused me," she said.

“If you want to kill us, then kill us," a crying Vinesh said during a late-night media interaction.

“Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us," Vinesh said.

“Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that. We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said.

Bajrang Punia exhorted the farmers and the general public to reach Jantar Mantar in their support.

“I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. This is the time. If not now, then when. This is question of dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan (WFI President) are roaming free despite being a criminal and all this is happening to us," Bajrang said.

Asked to give more details, Bajrang said, “CCTV cameras must be here. Footage will make it clear."

The video of the brawl has gone viral on social media.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, IOA President P.T. Usha met wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others.

Usha had a discussion with the protesting wrestlers and left the protest site without speaking to the media.

Later, Bajrang Punia told reporters that Usha has assured them that she will help them get justice.

“P.T. Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us that she will help us get justice," Bajrang said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

