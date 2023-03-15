'Education Remains Best Solution to Protect Values of Clean Sport,' Says WADA Vice President

WADA vice-president Yang Yang called for continued promotion of anti-doping education for athletes and their entourage while attending the 17th WADA Annual Symposium.

“Education remains the best long-term solution to protect the values of clean sport. It is a critical component of the global anti-doping system," she said. “More and more, we are seeing the real results that education delivers in preventing doping and supporting athletes in their efforts to compete clean throughout their careers. This is a key part of our mission to be athlete centered."

“All athletes can be vulnerable, and they must be provided with the right tools while they are still young in order to protect themselves. With some high-quality, values-based education behind them, they can proceed with confidence, feeling supported and proud that they are doing their bit to keep sport clean," she added.

The former Olympic and world short track speed skating champion on Tuesday also spoke of the importance of education for athletes’ entourage, who have a significant influence on athletes, a Xinhua report said.

“However, education is not limited to athletes - we must also consider the role of their entourage. By educating the entourage, the values of clean competition will filter down to the athlete. WADA is tasked with protecting athletes from the unscrupulous forces that may surround them, while also helping them identify dishonest behaviour and push back against coaches who do not prioritize their welfare. We must continue to commit resources to bring dishonest coaches and doctors to justice under the World Anti-Doping Code and preventing the entourage from having a negative impact on athletes’ lives," she said.

WADA president Witold Banka opened the two-day symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland, which has attracted more than 1,000 participants (around 850 in person and 150 virtually) from the global anti-doping community, under this year’s theme “United Toward a World of Doping-Free Sport".

In his keynote speech, Banka called on global anti-doping organizations and governments to “come together to strengthen the global system that we have all worked so hard to build."

