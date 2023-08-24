Explained: The Elo Rating System Used by FIDE to Determine Rankings of Chess Players

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) uses a variation of Elo rating to rank players. Elo rating system was invented by physicist Arpad Elo, himself a solid chess player. The system uses a formula to calculate ratings based on difference in qualities of two opponents.

Elo ratings determine how strong players are and based on them, they are awarded titles such as Grandmaster, International Master among others.

The Top-10 Players (as of August 24, 2023)

Advertisement

How the Elo Ratings Are Calculated?

Every professional chess player starts with a rating of 400. The ranking system has a range from 400 to 2000 plus and it determines opponents.

The mechanism has been designed to favour lower-rated opponents i.e. the one who has lower rating of the two competitors will gain more points for a win than what the higher-rated player will pocket in case of a win.

Also, the number of points gained by one is equivalent to the points lost by the other.

A players rating changes based on the performance in each game.

Elo rating takes into account a game’s probable outcome between two particular opponents which in turn is based on their current ratings.

How much the ratings will change is dependent upon the difference in ratings between the two opponents and the outcome (win, lose, draw).

FIDE maintains the rankings and ratings of players (only the performances in registered events are considered).

Advertisement

What is R Praggnanandhaa’s Current Rating ?

Praggnanandhaa’s current rating is 2707 and is ranked 29th in the world currently.

How R Praggnanandhaa’s Rating Will Change After WC Final?