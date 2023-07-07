Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Battle of the Tech-Moguls Gets Interesting

The battle of the tech-moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has caught the internet by storm

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 20:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Musk vs Zuckerberg looks to be the biggest fight of the year.

The battle of the tech-moguls is rumoured to happen. Whilst it might not be the athletic spectacle most expect, it sure is interesting to see what might be the outcome.

Videos went viral where the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg had competed in a Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu tournament and managed to get himself on the podiums as well. He even got the support UFC legends like Henry Cejudo and Jonny ‘Bones’ Jones.

According to Zuck’s Instagram, the tech-mogul managed to win a gold and silver medal for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team (Image: Instagram)

UFC and MMA legend, George St Pierre (GSP) talked in an interview where he mentioned that he trained the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Twitter, Elon Musk.

In the interview St Pierre spoke about how he was impressed with Musk stating,"he is much stronger than the average man."

The UFC legend also highlighted that Musk has had a judo background which will prove to be beneficial if he is to take the fight against Zuckerberg.

Musk was seen previously training with popular podcast host Lex Friedman.

St Pierre however stated his disapproval of the fight indicating that the resources used to make this fight could be put elsewhere. George said,"the time that he dedicates to his work are things that can change the fate of humanity and I think it is way more important than fighting. But it is up to them in the end."

GSP highlighted that he would be there to help him prepare for the fight regardless of his personal thoughts on the situation.

Elon even tweeted that the fight could happen in the Colosseum in Rome

    • Despite the lack of official confirmation on the bout, the whole world has gone berserk at the prospect of the fight happening.

    first published: July 07, 2023, 20:12 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 20:12 IST
