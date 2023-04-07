Endeavor COO Mark Shapiro Hints at Layoffs Following WWE, UFC Merger

WWE and UFC merged in a landmark move, in a deal worth a mouth-watering $21.4 Billion.

With the merger, there is talk of layoffs and this has caused a stir in the wrestling franchise which has become a global phenomenon in the past couple of decades.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Endeavor COO Mark Shapiro spoke of means to find cost synergies and appoint the brightest talents going forward.

“Anything from H.R. to finance to legal to communications production to distribution and marketing," Shapiro said.

Advertisement

“Across every area, you’re going to find cost synergies," the 52-year-old added.

“You’re going to integrate and ultimately highlight and appoint the best and brightest teams."

The value of UFC was quoted to be around 12.1 Billion dollars, while WWE clocked in at 9.3 Billion dollars in the same parameter.

Endeavor Group Holding Inc., UFC’s owners, are set to take up a controlling stake of 51 per cent in the venture, while WWE shareholders will be responsible for the other 49 per cent of the stake.

A new publicly traded company under the ticket name ‘TKO’ will comprise both the brands, WWE and UFC.

UFC’s stock values also have consistently seen a rise ever since the Endeavor takeover. Shapiro had also stated earlier that Endeavor would do what they did with the UFC when they bought the company in 2016 with WWE.

Advertisement

Endeavor started out representing movie and television talents, before successfully branching out to other industries such as tennis championships, with investments in Madrid Open and Miami Open.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon played a crucial role in the merger following his return to the company after his sabbatical, which was a result of sexual allegations levelled against the 77-year-old by female wrestlers.

The cover-up hush money McMahon had paid the wrestlers for their silence also became a huge topic of discussion and many fans of the sport want to see him fired.

Sources said that Endeavor was well aware of the fans’ desire pertaining to the future of McMahon in the company.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here