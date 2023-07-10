Esports Deemed An Official Medal Sport At Asian Games 2026

As per the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC), Esports has now been officially designated as one of the medal sports in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Esports will be making its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles - DOTA 2, FIFA 22, Street Fighter V and League of Legends from September 23 to October 8.

It is believed that this development will come as a massive boost to enable the development of infrastructure, education programs, training facilities and awareness within the country’s competitive video gaming ecosystem, and will also serve as encouragement for Indian Esport athletes to take their talents to the professional level.

Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), Lokesh Suji said, “The inclusion of a wide array of titles in the Asian Games not only demonstrates the diverse nature of Esports but also highlights the various dimensions of skill, strategy, and teamwork exhibited by the athletes, delivering a comprehensive experience for spectators".

According to the recent “Windows of Opportunity" report on India’s Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY, the number of Esports players across all competitive level games in India has drastically increased from 600,000 in 2021 to 1 million in 2022, and is expected to reach close to 2.5 million in 2023. Additionally, the number of international Esports teams in India is also expected to grow from 7 in 2022 to 10 in 2023.