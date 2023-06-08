S8UL Secures Spot at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023 With India Qualifiers Triumph

New Delhi, June 7, 2023: Emerging victorious in the coveted Indian qualifiers, S8UL, the country’s premier Esports organization, delivered remarkable performances against renowned Esports outfits and secured their coveted spot in the global finals of the Pokemon UNITE World Championships 2023.

Led by skipper Manmohan Singh (S8UL AllMight), alongside Deep Patel (S8UL Snowyy), Rudra Narayan Nayak (S8UL Rex), Adnan Badshah (S8UL Badshah), and Rahul Lavhate (S8UL Kyurem), the team exhibited dominant gameplay throughout the tournament, ultimately claiming the prize money of $15,000.

Now poised to compete on the grand stage, S8UL will face off against the world’s most formidable teams at the Pokemon UNITE World Championships, slated to take place in Yokohama, Japan. This highly anticipated tournament boasts an impressive prize pool of USD 500,000.

“We take immense pride in S8UL’s exceptional performance during the India qualifiers, showcasing their resilience by bouncing back from an initial defeat and emerging victorious in all subsequent games. This accomplishment truly embodies our vision of attaining excellence in the title, as the Indian Esports community witnesses substantial growth within the Pokemon UNITE realm. Each team member deserves recognition for their unwavering dedication to mastering the game. We eagerly await the global finals where S8UL will face off against the world’s best," expressed Animesh Agarwal aka 8bit Thug, Founder and CEO of 8bit Creatives and S8ul Esports

S8UL’s journey to victory is a testament to their unparalleled teamwork, supreme ability, and unwavering spirit. The five-man roster showcased their dominance by defeating Gods Reign in the semifinals with a close score of 2-1. They continued their remarkable run, triumphing over FS Esports in the grand final with a commanding 2-0 victory.

Commenting on the team’s achievement, team captain Manmohan Singh, also known as S8UL AllMight, expressed his honor in representing India at the World Championships and showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of their team on the global stage. Through tireless analysis of tactics, formulation of new strategies, and pushing the boundaries of their gameplay, they capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the best teams from India.

“S8UL carries the hopes of the nation on its shoulders and strives to make the gaming community proud. Japan, here we come!" stated Manmohan Singh.