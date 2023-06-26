European Athletics Team Championship: Shot Putter Jolien Boumkwo Runs 100m Hurdles to Save Belgian From Disqualification

Belgium shot put and hammer throw champion Jolien Boumkwo displayed great team spirit at the European Championships in Poland when she stepped up outside her event and ran a 100 metres hurdles race to save her team from getting disqualified.

Boumkwo appeared all smiles when she carefully attempted each hurdle on Saturday in a video that went viral after she stepped in when Belgium’s two hurdlers had to pull out due to injury.

Had no Belgian athlete competed in the event, the team would have been disqualified.

The 29-year-old finished the race without knocking any of the hurdles down in 32.81 seconds, 19 seconds after Spanish sprinter Teresa Errandonea who won with 13.22.

Boumkwo was applauded by the audience and congratulated by her rivals as she earned two points for the team.