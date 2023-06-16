Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Ferrari and Charles Leclerc Struggling to Overcome Issues Ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc Struggling to Overcome Issues Ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Leclerc and Ferrari are winless this season after seven races dominated by champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who have won every event. The Monegasque said that the team cannot find any reason for their sluggish performance at the Spanish Grand Prix

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 15:05 IST

Canada

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco stands in the pit lane during a practice session at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, April 28, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco stands in the pit lane during a practice session at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, April 28, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Charles Leclerc said on Thursday he and Ferrari are struggling to overcome current problems and cannot find any reason for their sluggish performance at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“To be honest, we are very far away from our expectations at the beginning of the season," he said.

“The team is not satisfied and it’s very clear to us all.

ALSO READ| Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Expresses Satisfaction and Pride Following Win Over Italy

“What gives me confidence is that there is a clear direction in where we want to work and improve and this is what makes me believe in the project."

Advertisement

Leclerc and Ferrari are winless this season after seven races dominated by champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who have won every event.

Asked if Ferrari had found the cause of their problems at the Spanish Grand Prix where he finished 11th and team-mate Carlos Sainz 5th, he said: “No… we didn’t. To be honest, it’s the first time that this has happened in my career.

“If I look in all the left-hand corners — that’s where I was struggling. I said straightaway after qualifying and we can see that from the data clearly I’m losing six-and-a-half, seven-tenths in all the left-hand corners.

ALSO READ| ‘My Only Option..’: Kylian Mbappe on PSG Exit, Deschamps Says ‘Might Happen One Day, That He Leaves’

“But there are no real reasons for it yet so I cannot say much more.

top videos
  • Kiara Joins YRF Spy Universe | Alia, Gal Gadot Pose Together | Neha Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Adipurush Memes: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To 'Chhapri' Dialogues, Prabhas' Movie Roasted On Twitter
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog

    • “Qualifying in Barcelona was a very particular one. I think I wasn’t the only one to struggle then. We need to understand these things and for now we don’t have the reasons.

    “So this is a little bit more worrying and that’s where we need to push and try to understand the reason for it, because obviously, the feeling was really, really bad."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 16, 2023, 15:02 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 15:05 IST
    Read More