'Can't Punish People for Being Better', Says FIA Chief Amid Calls to Clamp Down on Red Bull Dominance

Around the midway point in the Formula One race calendar, Red Bull seems to be running away with all titles on offer this season as the Austrian manufacturer has dominated every race up until its home race at the Red Bull Ring.

The team has managed to win every single race this year with Max Verstappen zooming past the chequered flag ahead of the gird 7 times since the opening race in Bahrain, while teammate Sergio Perez has managed to clinch the 2 other races this campaign.

With Red Bull running away with the constructors’ championship and Verstappen dominating the driver’s standings, there were several calls made to clamp down on the gulf between the Austrian constructor and its competitors.

Addressing the claims, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that attempting to rein in the difference in superiority between Red Bull and the other teams is not what F1 was entitled to do.

“If we go about what’s good and bad we’ll open the door," Ben Sulayem began.

“I mean, was it good for Mercedes? Fair enough?" Ben Sulayem added reflecting on the period of Mercedes’ domination of the race tracks between the year 2014 to 2021, as the German manufacturer clinched the title for 8 consecutive seasons.

“It is Verstappen’s time, it’s Red Bull’s time," he added drawing parallels to the reign of drivers-par-excellence who have come before the Dutchman.

“What do we do and punish the good kid? No, let’s go and make the other teams good. Nobody’s stopping the other teams from being better," the 61-year-old said.

“We cannot punish people for being better, for trying harder. That is unfair." said the UAE-born Ben Sulayem.

