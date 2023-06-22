F1 to Limit Access to Race Grid Following Neymar Incident at Spanish Grad Prix

Formula One’s fanfare has increased significantly in recent times with celebrities from across various walks of life regularly spotted on race days. Multiple sportsmen have made their appearances at various circuits over the years and the trend has picked up at a much faster pace more recently with a plethora of footballers being spotted around the paddocks on F1 weeks.

In the bygone edition of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Brazilian football superstar Neymar was pictured in attendance. The PSG player formerly had a hugely successful stint at the Catalunyan club FC Barcelona and frequents the city even after his move to the French capital.

A number of questions have been raised after Neymar was pictured on the edge of the grass on the main straight while cars went about their formation lap at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The incident sheds light on the potential safety issues that could pose a threat during the conduct of high-speed races around the world.

FIA president Mohamed Bin Sulayem expressed that measures to clamp down on the safety issue are being evaluated and will be implemented in the near future.

“We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix. The FIA has been assured by Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali that measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident," he said.

“It is an issue not just in Formula 1 but also in Formula E and World Endurance Championship and other categories from my recent experiences with too many people on the grid at some events," he continued.