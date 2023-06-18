Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Handed Three-place Grid Penalty For Canadian Grand Prix

The punishment will drop the Spaniard from eighth to 11th on the race grid.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

AFP

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 11:05 IST

Montreal

Carlos Sainz (AP Image)
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty on Saturday for impeding Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The incident happened in the final minutes of the Q1 segment of the session and forced Gasly to abandon his lap and fail to progress to Q2.

The French driver was incensed when he came upon Sainz, driving slowly at the approach to the chicane at the Circuit Gilles Villeneve, and had to swerve into a run-off area to avoid a collision.

“It’s completely unacceptable to be driving the way Carlos did," said Gasly. “It’s just as simple as that.

“I was coming at 300 and he’s sitting in the last chicane just focusing on his own lap — but you’re not alone on the racetrack

    • “First of all, I could not even complete the lap, which would have put us in the top six quite easily and second, it was extremely dangerous and it was just unnecessary. So I’m just absolutely gutted."

    Race stewards investigated after the session and duly gave Sainz the three-place penalty.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

