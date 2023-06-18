Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Handed Three-place Grid Penalty For Canadian Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty on Saturday for impeding Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The punishment will drop the Spaniard from eighth to 11th on the race grid.

The incident happened in the final minutes of the Q1 segment of the session and forced Gasly to abandon his lap and fail to progress to Q2.

The French driver was incensed when he came upon Sainz, driving slowly at the approach to the chicane at the Circuit Gilles Villeneve, and had to swerve into a run-off area to avoid a collision.

“It’s completely unacceptable to be driving the way Carlos did," said Gasly. “It’s just as simple as that.

“I was coming at 300 and he’s sitting in the last chicane just focusing on his own lap — but you’re not alone on the racetrack