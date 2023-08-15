FIBA Olympic Qualifiers: India's Valiant Efforts Go To Waste In Narrow 70-73 Loss To Kazakhstan

The Indian Basketball men’s team undefeated streak came to an abrput end as they went down 70-73 against Kazakhstan in their third match of the 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament here on Monday.

India, who had defeated hosts Syria and Indonesia in their first two matches for four points in this six-team tournament, fought hard in the match before going down to Kazakhstan at the Al-Fayhaa Sports Arena in the Syrian capital.

India were trailing 16-19 at the end of the first quarter and then outscored Kazakhstan 20-18 and were 36-37 at half-time.

India won the third quarter 18-13 to take a 54-50 lead going into the final 10 minutes of the match. Kazakhstan upped the ante in the fourth quarter 16-23 to win the match 73-70.

Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan was the top scorer for India with 18 points while Palpreet Singh Brar pulled off 10 rebounds. For Kazakhstan, Vladimir Ivanov scored a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.