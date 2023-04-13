Trends :RCB VS CSK LIVEGT VS RR Orange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » FIDE Rating Chess Championship: Shanmukha Pulli Triumphs After Three-way Tie

FIDE Rating Chess Championship: Shanmukha Pulli Triumphs After Three-way Tie

Pulli from Andhra Pradesh drew his last round quickly with Darsh Shetty and ended in a three-way tie at the top with the remaining results going his way.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 18:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Shanmukha Pulli (Twitter Image)
Shanmukha Pulli (Twitter Image)

In a tournament of turnarounds and surprises, eighth seed Shanmukha Pulli, who was not expected to be in contention for the crown, emerged the champion of the 6th FIDE Rating Chess Championship here on Thursday.

Starting the last round as the joint overnight leader with the favourite, Arnav Kheredekar, the 24-year old Pulli from Andhra Pradesh drew his last round quickly with Darsh Shetty and ended in a three-way tie at the top with the remaining results going his way.

Arnav lost to International Master Viramaditya Kulkarni while Aayush Shirodkar was beaten by Sauravh Khhedekar at the Russian Cultural Centre.

Advertisement

Kulkarni, Khhedekar and Pulli finished with a score of 7.5 out of nine. However, the tie-breaker favoured Pulli and he was declared the champion of the tournament. He bagged a trophy and a cash award of Rs 75,000.

The second and third prizes were won by Kulkarni and Khhederkar, who took home Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

Arnav Kherderkar, who missed the championship by a whisker had to be content with fourth place and an award of Rs 20,000, while the fifth prize went to Darsh Shetty who bagged Rs 15,000.

The best female prize was awarded to Mysha Perwez and the best unrated player prize was won by Divyesh Bhattacharya.

A total cash award of Rs 3.00 lakh and 30 trophies were presented to the winners by Nishikant Shukla, Regional Manager of SBI Life, the title sponsor of the tournament.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 13, 2023, 18:26 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 18:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures