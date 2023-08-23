FIDE World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa R-Magnus Carlsen Final Heads to Tiebreaker After Second Draw

Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa R and Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen played out yet another draw in the second game of the final for the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku on Wednesday.

The teenager shook the hands of the 32-year-old as he managed to hold the World No.1 to a draw playing with black pieces on the second day of the final in 30 moves.

Prag registered a draw on Tuesday playing white against the Scandinavian, and the winner will be decided on a tiebreaker on Thursday.

The teenager’s road to the final was made special as he got the better of two of the top three players in the World rankings over the course of the tournament as he beat Hikaru Nakamura, World No. 2 in the fourth round of the event, before outclassing World No.3 Fabiano Caruana in the semifinals to set up the final clash against the Word No. 1 ranked Norwegian, Carlsen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Indian Genius Takes on Norwegian Master

The teenage sensation was handed a bye in the opening round of the World Cup and got the better of 29-year-old French player Maxime Lagarde in the second round.

The Indian registered a 1.5-0.5 over the Frenchman before taking on 38-year-old Czech GM David Navara in the third round. The teenager outplayed the veteran player to move into the fourth round, where he shocked the world with a 3-1 win over Nakamura to secure his passage into the subsequent round.

Ferenc Berkes was Prag’s next hurdle, and the Indian navigated his way past the Hungarian expertly to set up a quarterfinal clash against compatriot Arjun Erigasi.

Advertisement

The match between the Indian GMs proved to be one of the longest and most entertaining fixtures in the entire tournament as Prag registered an emphatic come-from-behind win over the 19-year-old in dramatic fashion.