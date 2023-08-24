FIDE World Cup 2023: Magnus Carlsen Edges Out Praggnanandhaa R in Tie-break to Clinch Title

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen claimed the FIDE World Cup 2023 title with his win over Indian boy wonder Praggnanandhaa R in the summit clash in Baku on Thursday.

Carlsen registered a win with black pieces in game 1 of the tiebreaker, before holding Prag to a draw in the second game of the day to be crowned champion in Azerbaijan.

Prag, who finished runner-up to the 32-year-old, scripted history nevertheless as he became the youngest finalist in the history of the tournament.

The incredible feat is made all the more special considering the fact that the 31st-seeded Indian clinched the title making his way through an incredible road to the summit clash in which he also overcame World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No.3 Fabiano Caruana before taking on the Norwegian GM in the final.

Carlsen was hit by a case of food poisoning ahead of the opening day of the final on Tuesday but managed to pull off a draw playing with black pieces in the opening game of the championship clash.

Prag, who conceded a draw with white in the first game, managed to hold on to yet another draw playing with black on Wednesday to push the game to tiebreaks.

Carlsen seemed to be angling for a draw on Wednesday to give himself more time to recover to health as he sought to push for a draw and force the tiebreaks.

Prag, who had already been through his share of tiebreakers over the course of the tournament, headed in with confidence as the title was set to be decided on yet another round of time-controlled deciders.

However, the Norwegian piped out the Indian with his witty performance over the board on Thursday to claim the coveted title.

Prag was handed a bye in the opening round of the event and began his campaign with a win over Maxime Lagarde in the second round. The 18-year-old eased past the Frenchman to set up a third-round clash against Czech GM David Navara, in which he outplayed the 38-year-old veteran.

His next test was against Nakamura, which he passed with flying colours, before breezing past Hungarian Ferenc Berkes to set up a quarterfinal clash against compatriot Arjun Erigasi.