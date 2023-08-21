FIDE World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa Sets Up Summit Clash Against Magnus Carlsen, Becomes Youngest Finalist

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa R got the better of his semi-final opponent Fabiano Caruana in a dramatic fashion to reach the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 in Azerbaijan on Monday.

The 18-year-old got the better of the American-Italian Caruana 3.5-2.5 in the last four of the prestigious event to advance to the championship match against Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: ‘Got to Overcome Obstacles to Reach the Top,’ Says Praggnanandhaa’s Father After Chess GM’s Historic Feat

The win makes Praggnanandhaa the youngest-ever player to enter the final of the coveted tournament and ends India’s prolonged wait for a FIDE World Cup finalist since the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Advertisement

The teenage sensation got the better of World No. 3 Caruana after a strong showing throughout the tournament.

Prag was also given a bye in the first round and got the better of French player Maxime Lagarde in the second round of the event.

38-year-old Czech veteran David Navara was the next challenge Prag had to overcome in the third round and the Indian outclassed his opposition to set up a fourth-round clash against World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura of the USA.

Prag edged out Nakamura to cruise into the fifth round where he took on Hungarian Ferenc Berkes. The 18-year-old showed no signs of stopping as he brushed aside the challenge from his opponent to set up an all-Indian clash against Arjun Erigasi in the subsequent round.

ALSO READ| FIDE World Cup 2023: R Praggnanandhaa Arduous Pathway to the Final Frontier Against Magnus Carlsen in Baku