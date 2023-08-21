Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa R Holds Fabiano Caruana to Another Draw as Fixture Heads to Tie-break, Magnus Carlsen Into Final

The 18-year-old Indian tied the two-match classical series against Caruana 1-1 and the two players will take part in a tie-break on Monday to decide who advances to the final against Carlsen, who booked his spot in the final with his triumph over Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov.

August 21, 2023

R Praggnanandhaa. (Credit: Twitter)

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second game of the FIDE World Cup semifinal against American GM Fabiano Caruana on Sunday to push the contest into a tie-break.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa tied the two-match classical series against Caruana 1-1. The two players will take part in a tie-break on Monday to decide who advances to the final against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

Sunday’s match between Praggnanandhaa and world No.3 Caruana ended in a stalemate in 47 moves.

Carlsen, who had won the first game on Saturday, settled for a draw in 74 moves against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov to book his spot in the final.

This was the first time the Norwegian superstar has made it to the World Cup final.

    • Praggnanandhaa, a teenage chess star from Chennai, became only the second Indian ever to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and he will also feature in the Candidates tournament next year.

    The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Liren.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    August 21, 2023
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 00:56 IST
