FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa R Holds Fabiano Caruana to Another Draw as Fixture Heads to Tie-break, Magnus Carlsen Into Final

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second game of the FIDE World Cup semifinal against American GM Fabiano Caruana on Sunday to push the contest into a tie-break.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa tied the two-match classical series against Caruana 1-1. The two players will take part in a tie-break on Monday to decide who advances to the final against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

ALSO READ| FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain Crowned Champions at England’s Expense in Australia

Sunday’s match between Praggnanandhaa and world No.3 Caruana ended in a stalemate in 47 moves.

Advertisement

Carlsen, who had won the first game on Saturday, settled for a draw in 74 moves against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov to book his spot in the final.

This was the first time the Norwegian superstar has made it to the World Cup final.