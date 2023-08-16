Final List of Indian Athletes Yet to be Relseased With Just Over a Month to Go for Asian Games

With the Asian Games starting in just over a month’s time, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India are yet to clear the names of India’s representatives, despite them having been finalised back in July.

The 19th Asian Games is scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023 in Hangzhou, there is confusion still as to which players and which coach will be making the cut.

The last date of finalising the player names was July 15, with July 23 for wrestling due to an exception, the sports ministry and the SAI have not cleared the names or are yet to announce it publicly.

The delay is causing concern for athletes in some sports as to whether they will participate in the Asian Games at the government’s cost or otherwise. Some coaches and players are also worried about making the list with regard to meeting government criteria.

Some athletes also want to reach China well ahead of the start of the quadrennial meet, according to a report in The Indian Experss.