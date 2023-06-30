Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Five Indians Bow Out of Elorda Cup After Quarterfinal Defeats

Five Indians Bow Out of Elorda Cup After Quarterfinal Defeats

Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered unanimous decision losses at Elorda Cup

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 07:58 IST

Astana

Zoram Muana, right, at Elorda Cup (BFI)
Zoram Muana, right, at Elorda Cup (BFI)

In a disappointing outing for Indian boxers, all five pugilists in action lost their respective quarterfinal bouts to exit the Elorda Cup Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Despite putting up spirited performances, the quintet of Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered unanimous decision losses.

Going up against the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov, Zoram (51kg) was no match for the Kazakh.

In the 54kg category, Pukharam also endured 0:5 loss against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while in the 57kg category, Ashish Kumar was outpunched by Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand with the same scoreline.

Hemant Yada went down to local boxer Talgat Shaikenov in 75kg category.

In a tough fixture against the 2016 World Championships bronze medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Shiksha (54kg) fought valiantly but ended on the losing side.

    • On Friday, Vijay Kumar (60kg) will take to the ring for his quarter-final bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan.

    Neema (63kg) will be contesting her semifinal bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan.

    June 30, 2023
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 07:58 IST
