Five Indians Bow Out of Elorda Cup After Quarterfinal Defeats

In a disappointing outing for Indian boxers, all five pugilists in action lost their respective quarterfinal bouts to exit the Elorda Cup Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Despite putting up spirited performances, the quintet of Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered unanimous decision losses.

Going up against the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov, Zoram (51kg) was no match for the Kazakh.

In the 54kg category, Pukharam also endured 0:5 loss against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while in the 57kg category, Ashish Kumar was outpunched by Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand with the same scoreline.

Hemant Yada went down to local boxer Talgat Shaikenov in 75kg category.

In a tough fixture against the 2016 World Championships bronze medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Shiksha (54kg) fought valiantly but ended on the losing side.