Former Boxer Amir Khan Handed 2-year Ban After Positive Drug Test Following Kell Brook Bout

The former light-welterweight world champion and Olympic silver-medalist returned a positive result for an anabolic agent, ostarine, after his loss to Brook in Manchester in February 2022

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 15:01 IST

London, England

Amir Khan (Twitter)

Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance following what proved to be the last fight of his career.

Khan, a former light-welterweight world champion and Olympic silver-medalist, returned a positive result for anabolic agent ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022, UK Anti-Doping said Tuesday.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth.

Khan, who announced his retirement three months after the fight, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance. That was accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January.

His ban will expire on April 5, 2024.

One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retired with a record of 34-6, though the independent panel has disqualified his result from the fight against Brook.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 04, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 15:01 IST
