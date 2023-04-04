Former Boxer Amir Khan Handed 2-year Ban After Positive Drug Test Following Kell Brook Bout

Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance following what proved to be the last fight of his career.
IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap
Khan, a former light-welterweight world champion and Olympic silver-medalist, returned a positive result for anabolic agent ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022, UK Anti-Doping said Tuesday.
Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth.
Khan, who announced his retirement three months after the fight, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance. That was accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January.
His ban will expire on April 5, 2024.
One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retired with a record of 34-6, though the independent panel has disqualified his result from the fight against Brook.
Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)