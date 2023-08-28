Trends :Neeraj ChopraMen 400m RelayOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Former Olympian Alexandra Paul Killed in Car Crash Aged 31

Former Olympian Alexandra Paul Killed in Car Crash Aged 31

Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario.

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 13:07 IST

Ontario

Figure skater Alexandra Paul with Mitchell Islam (Reuters)
Figure skater Alexandra Paul with Mitchell Islam (Reuters)

Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31, Skate Canada said in a statement.

Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 in Melancthon Township and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.

The baby was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian championship medals and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Advertisement

She retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Paul represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul," Skate Canada said in a statement earlier this week.

“A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating."

top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • Paul won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2010 and retired from competitive skating in 2016.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 12:57 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 13:07 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App