Four Arrested by Italian Police Over Theft of Charles Leclerc's Luxury Watch

Italian police have arrested four people wanted in connection with the theft of a luxury watch from Ferrari’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc last year.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

The police said in a statement that they found two “valuable watches, the provenance of which will be investigated further," while searching the house of one of the suspects.

Leclerc, who is from Monte Carlo, had his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece stolen from his wrist in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio last April.

The theft took place when the Formula One driver was approached by two people wearing motorcycle helmets who asked for a selfie.

Advertisement

An investigative source said it was not yet possible to say if either of the watches found were the one stolen from Leclerc.

Leclerc has had to endure a tough start to the nascent Formula One season, in which he has managed to complete just one out of the three races done till now.

He came up with a DNF result at the curtain-raiser event in Bahrain and slumped to yet another DNF at the most recent edition of the Australian Grand Prix.

He came in seventh in the season’s second race in Saudi Arabia.

Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen has been dominant, clinching two wins and a second in the three circuits concluded so far in the year.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez took first place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a 1-2 finish ahead of Dutchman Verstappen.

Advertisement

Experienced Spanish driver Fernando Alonso has breathed life into new team Aston Martin’s aspiration as he has managed to clinch a podium finish in all three races so far this season.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here