French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic Beats Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5

He has done it.
The Serb has made history by becoming the first man to clinch 23 grand slam titles surpassing rival Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic got the better of Casper Ruud in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win his third Roland Garros title.
Djokovic manages to break Ruud to love.
The Serbian is one game away from his 23rd title and will serve for the same.
Third set, Djokovic (2) 7-6, 6-3, 6-5 (0) Ruud
Djokovic started off with an ace and held the game to make to 5-5.
Neither star seems to be blinking in the third set of the game.
Another service game and another hold in the third set for the Norwegian.
Ruud ahead by a game in the ongoing set at 5-4.
Third set, Djokovic (2) 7-6, 6-3, 4-5 (0) Ruud
Djokovic surrenders the first two points of his service game, but comes back strong after some fortunate advancements.
Third set tied at 4-all.
No let up from Ruud who saves his service game yet again.
The Norwegian claims game 7 with a brilliant display of serve.
Third set, Djokovic (2) 7-6, 6-3, 3-4 (0) Ruud
Djokovic holds serve to tie up the third set with three games apiece.
No breaks yet in the ongoing set. Will that change in the next game as Ruud serves?
Djokovic (2) 7-6, 6-3, 3-3 (0) Ruud
The Norwegian is pushing himself to the limit as he comes up with a scorcher of a forehand to stay alive in the game and serves out with an ace to claim the fifth game of the set.
Third set, Djokovic (2) 7-6, 6-3, 2-3 (0) Ruud
Djokovic holds to make it all even in the third set again.
The Serb shows his strong serving ability to clinch the fourth game and make this level, yet again.
Ruud saves his service game from breakpoint as he takes the game to deuce before Nole hits the net to grant the Norwegian the win.
Ruud up by a game in set 3.
Third set, Djokovic (2) 7-6, 6-3, 1-2 (0) Ruud
Djokovic restores parity in the third set.
The Serbian levels things up as he makes the third set 1-1 with a hold.
Ruud opens third set with a hold.
In a must-win set for him to remain in contention for the glittery trophy, the Norwegian starts off well.
Third set, Djokovic (2) 7-6, 6-3, 0-1 (0) Ruud
Djokovic is two sets to the good in the final.
The Serbian closes out second set 6-3 as he inches closer to history.
Ruud manages to keep the second set alive as he holds serve after going to advantage.
Djokovic has two break points, but Ruud clawed back in.
Djokovic (1) 7-6, 5-3 (0) Ruud
The Serbian holds his serve and is just a game away from taking the second set and a two-set lead in the encounter.
Djokovic (1) 7-6, 5-2 (0) Ruud
Ruud manages to cut the second set deficit to 2 games with another hold off his serve.
He closes the game out from 40-15.
Djokovic goes three up again with a service hold.
All he needs to do is to hold two more of his service games this set and will take the second set irrespective of Ruud’s service games.
Second set, Djokovic (1) 7-6, 4-1 (0) Ruud
Ruud pulls one back on serve.
The Norwegian opens his account in the second set of the final.
Djokovic (1) 7-6, 3-1 (0) Ruud
The Serbian holds his service game to go 3 games to the good in the second set.
Djokovic shows his class as he wins the game from 40-15 up to surge ahead.
Second set, Djokovic (1) 7-6, 3-0 (0) Ruud
Djokovic breaks!
Another long game as Nole takes the serve off Ruud after pushing the game to deuce.
Djokovic is two games to the good in the second set.
Djokovic picks up where he left off!
The Serb holds serve at 40-0 to take an early advantage in the second set of the match.
Second set, Djokovic (1) 7-6, 1-0 (0) Ruud
The finalists are back on the court to contest the second set of this summit clash.
Djokovic with the advantage.
Djokovic (1) 7-6 (0) Ruud
First blood to the Serb!
Djokovic has clawed his way back from three games down to clinch the opening set in the final in a tiebreaker.
The Serb showing why he is on the verge of becoming the most decorated men’s tennis player in the history of the sport.
Djokovic (1) 7-6 (0) Ruud
Djokovic takes the set to a tie-breaker as he closes out the 12th game of the first set from 40-15.
First set up for the taking.
Djokovic 6-6 Ruud
Ruud has managed to make it 6-5 in his favour with another hold of his serve.
He closed out the game after leading 40-15 to put a bit of pressure on the World No.3.
Djokovic 5-6 Ruud
5-all in the opening set here as Djokovic holds.
Ruud picked up two massive points to start the game, but Djokovic holds his service game to make it 5-each.
Ruud holds to move ahead!
Casper Ruud manages to hold on to the ninth game of the opening set to make it 5-4 in his favour.
If he manages to break Djokovic once again, the first set is his.
Djokovic 4-5 Ruud
Massive hold for Djokovic!
The Serbian has pulled level in the opening game after having trailed by 3 games initially.
His overhead still looks a bit shaky, but he has enough experience to fight his way back in.
Djokovic breaks!
The Serbian is back in the game as he manages to break Ruud, who has been at his best on the day.
But, the world no.3 outlasts his opponent in a lung-busting rally to make it 3-4.
Djokovic holds serve to keep the difference in games to 2!
Can he break Ruud in the next game to inch closer?
First Set, Djokovic 2-4 Ruud.
Novak Djokovic created history by becoming the first man to reach the coveted 23 grand slam title mark with his straight sets win over Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open 2023 in Paris, France.
This was the Serb’s 3rd title on Parisian clay as he goes past rival Rafael Nadal as the man with the most number of major honours in the history of the game.
The world no.3 ranked Serb breezed past his opponent 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to claim his third French Open title and 23rd grand slam title overall.
Ruud was looking to claim his first major title, but as it turned out, he will have to wait a bit longer to get his hands on his maiden major.
However, he fought hard against probably the best tennis player in the long history of the sport and threw everything he had at the Serb.
But, let that take nothing away from the youngster, who put up a valiant fight and is sure to scale heights in the future, given his incredible promise.
On what date will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?
The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played on the 11th of June 2023 Sunday.
Where will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?
The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.
At what time will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?
The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be begin at 6 PM IST.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudon?
The LIVE telecast of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be available on the Sony Network.
Where to watch the LIVE streaming of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudon?
The LIVE streaming of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be available on the Sony LIV application.