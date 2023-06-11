French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic Beats Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5

Novak Djokovic created history by becoming the first man to reach the coveted 23 grand slam title mark with his straight sets win over Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open 2023 in Paris, France.

This was the Serb’s 3rd title on Parisian clay as he goes past rival Rafael Nadal as the man with the most number of major honours in the history of the game.

The world no.3 ranked Serb breezed past his opponent 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to claim his third French Open title and 23rd grand slam title overall.

Ruud was looking to claim his first major title, but as it turned out, he will have to wait a bit longer to get his hands on his maiden major.

However, he fought hard against probably the best tennis player in the long history of the sport and threw everything he had at the Serb.

But, let that take nothing away from the youngster, who put up a valiant fight and is sure to scale heights in the future, given his incredible promise.

