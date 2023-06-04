Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » French Open 2023: Karen Khachanov Beats Lorenzo Sonego, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Ousts Elise Mertens

French Open 2023: Karen Khachanov Beats Lorenzo Sonego, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Ousts Elise Mertens

Khachanov got the better of his Italian opponent in four sets despite dropping the opener 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal of the Parisian tournament. Pavlyuchenkova rallied from a set down to beat Mertens 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to progress

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 18:51 IST

Paris, France

Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Sunday with a four-set win over Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, setting up a potential clash with Novak Djokovic.

Khachanov came through 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 to reach his third straight quarter-final at the Slams.

ALSO READ| French Open 2023: Miyu Kato, Aldila Sutjiadi Duo Disqualified After Japanese Hits Ballgirl Inadvertently

“I didn’t know what to do in the first set but I said just fight my way through," said the Russian.

“I served for the third set, got broken and was 4-0 down in the tiebreak. It was just like the last match and I won that anyway."

Two-time champion and 22-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic was facing Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru later Sunday attempting to reach his 14th successive Roland Garros quarter-final.

Victory would also give him a place in the last eight of a Slam for the 55th time.

Pavlyuchenkova reaches quarters

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 French Open runner-up, became the first woman through to the quarter-finals Sunday after rallying from a set down to beat Belgian 28th seed Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

ALSO READ| ‘I Have Only One Plan’: Erik ten Hag Looking to Continue Progress at Manchester United

The Russian, whose ranking has plunged to 333 after a serious knee injury, is the lowest-ranked women’s Grand Slam quarter-finalist since the 2017 US Open.

She will take on Karolina Muchova or lucky loser Elina Avanesyan for a place in the last four.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 04, 2023, 18:51 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 18:51 IST
    Read More