French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur Dominates Bernarda Pera to Enter Maiden Roland-Garros Quarterfinal

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

IANS

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 18:18 IST

Paris, France

Ons Jabeur (AP Image)
Ons Jabeur (AP Image)

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia secured her maiden berth in the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Bernarda Pera, here on Monday.

Roland-Garros was the sole major at which the Tunisian had not reached the last eight, but that hoodoo was finally lifted following her fourth-round triumph.

Jabeur will next face either No.14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Sara Sorribes Tormo as she bids to reach a third Grand Slam semifinal.

Through the first half of the match, Jabeur was able to find some of her trademark magic when it mattered: a trio of drop shots to break for 3-0, a pair of sumptuous passes to break for 5-2.

In the second set, she found her rhythm with her forehand and was able to power through the home stretch.

    • The No.7 seed has now completed the full set of Grand Slam quarterfinals in her career.

    She becomes the 15th active player to accomplish this feat, joining Venus Williams, Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Petra Kvitova, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova, Vera Zvonareva, Madison Keys, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Elina Svitolina, Kaia Kanepi and Aryna Sabalenka, who hit that milestone the previous day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 05, 2023, 18:18 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 18:18 IST
