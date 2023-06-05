French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur Dominates Bernarda Pera to Enter Maiden Roland-Garros Quarterfinal

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia secured her maiden berth in the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Bernarda Pera, here on Monday.

Roland-Garros was the sole major at which the Tunisian had not reached the last eight, but that hoodoo was finally lifted following her fourth-round triumph.

Jabeur will next face either No.14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Sara Sorribes Tormo as she bids to reach a third Grand Slam semifinal.

Through the first half of the match, Jabeur was able to find some of her trademark magic when it mattered: a trio of drop shots to break for 3-0, a pair of sumptuous passes to break for 5-2.

In the second set, she found her rhythm with her forehand and was able to power through the home stretch.